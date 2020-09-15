Firefighters called to an apartment complex on the southwest side of Colorado Springs Monday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Fire crews were called to an apartment complex on the southwest side of the city Monday night.

Witnesses at the scene told 11 News smoke was visible just after 10 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 900 block of Arcturus Drive. The complex is in the Broadmoor neighborhood. The witness added smoke appeared to be coming from the third floor.

Information on any possible injuries or the cause of the incident were not immediately available. As more details are shared by firefighters this article will be updated.

