Draft resolution recommends ‘immediate retirement’ of Cheyenne Mountain’s ‘Indian’ mascot, team name

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Cheyenne Mountain Board of Education considered a draft proposal Monday night that recommends the “immediate retirement” of Native American names and imagery in the school district, including its controversial mascot.

If approved, the resolution would retire the “Indian” as the high school’s mascot and team name, and require the removal of nicknames, images, logos, and school materials containing such names or images by Aug. 1. It would also ban the use of phrases such as “smoke signals,” “pow wow,” “tribe” and other “instances of Native American appropriation.”

Additionally, the resolution would require the superintendent to create a committee to recommend new mascots and team names, giving “due consideration to the initial team name, the Mountaineers.” The name may have been the mascot’s name in the 1930s, Cooper said.

Click here to read the full article by 11 News partner The Gazette.

