Advertisement

Draft resolution recommends ‘immediate retirement’ of Cheyenne Mountain’s ‘Indian’ mascot, team name

Logo courtesy Cheyenne Mountain High School Athletics.
Logo courtesy Cheyenne Mountain High School Athletics.(Cheyenne Mountain Athletics)
By Erin Prater
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 9:54 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Cheyenne Mountain Board of Education considered a draft proposal Monday night that recommends the “immediate retirement” of Native American names and imagery in the school district, including its controversial mascot.

If approved, the resolution would retire the “Indian” as the high school’s mascot and team name, and require the removal of nicknames, images, logos, and school materials containing such names or images by Aug. 1. It would also ban the use of phrases such as “smoke signals,” “pow wow,” “tribe” and other “instances of Native American appropriation.”

Additionally, the resolution would require the superintendent to create a committee to recommend new mascots and team names, giving “due consideration to the initial team name, the Mountaineers.” The name may have been the mascot’s name in the 1930s, Cooper said.

Click here to read the full article by 11 News partner The Gazette.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Firefighters called to an apartment complex on the southwest side of Colorado Springs Monday night

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Tony Keith
Fire crews were called to an apartment complex on the southwest side of the city Monday night.

Forecast

Very quiet pattern ahead

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Brian Bledsoe
Forecast 9.14.20

Local

CDOT: Deadly crashes on the rise despite reduced traffic from pandemic

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Catherine Silver
More people are dying on our roads, despite reduced traffic from the pandemic. Colorado’s Department of Transportation says deadly crashes are up 20% in southeast Colorado.

Local

Broncos release statement after multiple players kneel during the national anthem

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Multiple Denver Broncos players took a knee during their first NFL game of the season Monday night and the team released a statement soon after.

Latest News

Local

Potential list of final candidates announced for law enforcement accountability commission

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KKTV
A potential list of final candidates has been announced for the law enforcement accountability commission.

National

Hurricane Sally’s threat: ‘Potentially historic’ floods, fierce winds

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Hurricane Sally is slowly closing in on the northern Gulf Coast with powerful winds and weather forecasters are warning of “potentially historic” flooding.

Local

Standoff ends peacefully on the northeast side of Colorado Springs Monday night

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
A shelter-in-place order was given to a neighborhood in Colorado Springs Monday evening for a barricaded suspect.

Local

SHARE IF YOU CARE: Donations needed for the Salvation Army’s Remote Learning Center in Colorado Springs

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
The Salvation Army of Colorado Springs has a remote learning center up and running to help students in our community during a pandemic, but they need help to keep it running.

Local

WANTED: Suspect in attempted sexual assault and kidnapping case out of El Paso County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Authorities in Colorado are asking the public with help in tracking down a man suspected of attempted sexual assault and kidnapping.

Back to Learning

Confirmed COVID-19 case at Monroe Elementary School

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
In-person learning has been suspended for this week at Monroe Elementary School following a confirmed coronavirus case and reports of others at the school not feeling well.