CSPD canine crimefighters receive protective vests

Three CSPD canines received bullet and stab-protective vests thanks to donors and Vested Interest in K-9s.
Three CSPD canines received bullet and stab-protective vests thanks to donors and Vested Interest in K-9s.(CSPD)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 12:32 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Some of Colorado Springs' finest canine crimefighters will now be a lot safer when chasing down bad guys.

K-9s Kai, Nero and Hulk now have body armor thanks to a donation by Vested Interest in K-9s. The vests will protective these courageous pups from bullets and stab wounds.

“K-9s Kai and Nero’s vests were sponsored by Andrew and Stephanie Botcherby, the Colorado Team at RE/Max Real Estate Group and embroidered with the sentiment ‘Gifted by the Botcherby Family.’” K-9 Hulk’s vest was embroidered with the sentiment ‘In memory of Mandi,’” police said.

Vested Interest in K-9s has outfitted several CSPD canines over the past several years.

