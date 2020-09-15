CSPD canine crimefighters receive protective vests

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Some of Colorado Springs' finest canine crimefighters will now be a lot safer when chasing down bad guys.

K-9s Kai, Nero and Hulk now have body armor thanks to a donation by Vested Interest in K-9s. The vests will protective these courageous pups from bullets and stab wounds.

“K-9s Kai and Nero’s vests were sponsored by Andrew and Stephanie Botcherby, the Colorado Team at RE/Max Real Estate Group and embroidered with the sentiment ‘Gifted by the Botcherby Family.’” K-9 Hulk’s vest was embroidered with the sentiment ‘In memory of Mandi,’” police said.

Thank you to @VIK9s and those who donated bullet and stab protective vests to K9s Kai, Nero, & Hulk.



About these working 🐕s:

▪️ Kai: 2 y/o, fav snack is chips, snores a lot.

▪️ Nero: 2.5 y/o, loves hot dogs, born in Holland.

▪️ Hulk: 3 y/o, loves Kong toys, not a fan of baths. pic.twitter.com/7CnSUnXEwf — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) September 15, 2020

Vested Interest in K-9s has outfitted several CSPD canines over the past several years.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.