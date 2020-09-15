Advertisement

CDOT: Deadly crashes on the rise despite reduced traffic from pandemic

(Photo: KKTV)
(Photo: KKTV)(KKTV)
By Catherine Silver
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:06 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - More people are dying on our roads, despite reduced traffic from the pandemic. Colorado’s Department of Transportation says deadly crashes are up 20% in southeast Colorado. The agency says the trend is surprising and concerning.

“We’re seeing some very dangerous and concerning driver behavior,” said Michelle Peulen, a spokesperson for CDOT.

CDOT says El Paso County is leading the way. According to their data, we’ve had 58 fatalities in El Paso County so far in 2020, and in the same time period in 2019 there were 46. What’s even more concerning to CDOT, from March 14th through May 28th the agency saw distracted driving fatalities increase 150%.

“We were very surprised to see that," said Peulen. "We think that people assumed they were alone on the road and since there wasn’t as much traffic they could look at their phones or do other things while they were driving, and that’s simply not the case.”

The state’s department of transportation says speed and distraction have caused many of the crashes that killed drivers and passengers. They are also seeing an increase in motorcycle crashes, as well as people not wearing seatbelts.

CDOT says statewide the number of deadly crashes have slightly declined, while the numbers trend up in the southeast region.

“El Paso County definitely leads the way,” said Peulen. “Unfortunately we’re seeing some very dangerous and concerning driver behavior."

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Firefighters called to an apartment complex on the southwest side of Colorado Springs Monday night

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Tony Keith
Fire crews were called to an apartment complex on the southwest side of the city Monday night.

Forecast

Very quiet pattern ahead

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Brian Bledsoe
Forecast 9.14.20

Local

Draft resolution recommends ‘immediate retirement’ of Cheyenne Mountain’s ‘Indian’ mascot, team name

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Erin Prater
The Cheyenne Mountain Board of Education considered a draft proposal Monday night that recommends the “immediate retirement” of Native American names and imagery in the school district, including its controversial mascot.

Local

Broncos release statement after multiple players kneel during the national anthem

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Multiple Denver Broncos players took a knee during their first NFL game of the season Monday night and the team released a statement soon after.

Latest News

Local

Potential list of final candidates announced for law enforcement accountability commission

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KKTV
A potential list of final candidates has been announced for the law enforcement accountability commission.

National

Hurricane Sally’s threat: ‘Potentially historic’ floods, fierce winds

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Hurricane Sally is slowly closing in on the northern Gulf Coast with powerful winds and weather forecasters are warning of “potentially historic” flooding.

Local

Standoff ends peacefully on the northeast side of Colorado Springs Monday night

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
A shelter-in-place order was given to a neighborhood in Colorado Springs Monday evening for a barricaded suspect.

Local

SHARE IF YOU CARE: Donations needed for the Salvation Army’s Remote Learning Center in Colorado Springs

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
The Salvation Army of Colorado Springs has a remote learning center up and running to help students in our community during a pandemic, but they need help to keep it running.

Local

WANTED: Suspect in attempted sexual assault and kidnapping case out of El Paso County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Authorities in Colorado are asking the public with help in tracking down a man suspected of attempted sexual assault and kidnapping.

Back to Learning

Confirmed COVID-19 case at Monroe Elementary School

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
In-person learning has been suspended for this week at Monroe Elementary School following a confirmed coronavirus case and reports of others at the school not feeling well.