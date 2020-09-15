Broncos release statement after multiple players kneel during the national anthem
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 9:14 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Multiple Denver Broncos players took a knee during their first NFL game of the season Monday night and the team released a statement soon after.
Before the national anthem played, players lined up on the field as a tribute to social justice. The team is also encouraging the public to visit their web page for the Inspire Change Program by clicking here.
The Broncos posted the following statement to Twitter at about 8:22 p.m.:
Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.