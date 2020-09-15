Body believed to be missing hiker found in Rocky Mountain National Park

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - The search for a missing hiker in Rocky Mountain National Park came to a tragic end Monday after a body was found inside the park.

Yesterday, Monday, September 14, a body believed to be that of Steven Grunwald, 24, of Greenville, New York, was located... Posted by Rocky Mountain National Park on Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Grunwald is believed to have embarked on the Glacier Gorge Traverse around Aug. 29, a difficult 19-mile route which crosses 11 mountain summits. He was last in contact with family and friends on Aug. 28, and his vehicle was found at the Glacier Gorge trailhead on Sept. 10, the same day a friend reported him missing.

Photos of Steven Grunwald CAN YOU HELP LOCATE A MISSING MAN? The National Park Service is seeking information to help... Posted by Rocky Mountain National Park on Friday, September 11, 2020

The National Park Service says a body believed to Grunwald was found in the notch below McHenrys and Powell peaks, two of the mountains along the traverse route. Park searchers had camped near Lake Powell Sunday and resumed search efforts Monday morning with the assistance of members of the Front Range Rescue Dogs team.

“The dog team aided greatly in finding Grunwald,” the park service said in a statement on the RMNP website.

Early this morning, Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue Team members were shuttled by Northern Colorado... Posted by Rocky Mountain National Park on Sunday, September 13, 2020

The body was recovered on the same day following a scene investigation by RMNP rangers.

"His body was flown to a landing zone in the Wild Basin area of Rocky Mountain National Park and transferred to the Larimer County Coroner’s Office,” National Park Service said.

The coroner will determine the identity and cause of death.

