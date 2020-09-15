Air Force football announces games against Army, Navy this fall

USAFA, Colo. (KKTV) - The Air Force football team will play their two biggest rivals this fall, deviating from the rest of the Mountain West to compete against Army and Navy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Falcons Athletic Director Nathan Pine confirmed Monday that the original scheduling of the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy games will proceed as normal. Air Force put all their 2020 games on hold after the Mountain West announced it was delaying their fall sports season to spring of 2021. The Falcons will host Navy on Saturday, Oct. 3 at 4 p.m. in the only fall game at Falcon Stadium. Only cadets will be allowed inside the stadium to watch that game, as USAFA remains closed to the public. Air Force will travel to Army to play Nov. 7 at 9:30 a.m. on a national broadcast on CBS.

“The safety and well-being of our cadet-athletes, coaches, staff and local community have been at the forefront of our decision-making throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” Pine said in a statement Monday. “The Academy has been working closely with local and state public health officials and has determined that the only fans allowed at the game with be Air Force Academy cadets. We are continuing to work hard on scheduling the fall sports, along with the spring sports, for what will be a very busy spring sports season."

Pine confirmed the Army and Navy games will be the only fall competitions between service academies, putting to rest any inter-service competitions in other sports. Fans who purchased tickets to the Navy game have the option of donating your ticket payment to the Falcon Athletic Fund, rolling your season tickets over to the 2021 calendar, or requesting a refund. More information on ticketing can be found on Air Force’s website or by calling 719-472-1895.

The Falcons football team finished the season with an 11-2 record, including a victory in the 2019 Cheez-It Bowl over Washington State. Their nine consecutive wins was the second-longest winning streak in the FBS behind national champion LSU at the start of the 2020 year.

