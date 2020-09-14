Winter Park to prioritize season pass holders; stop selling daily lift tickets

WINTER PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - Winter Park will prioritize season pass holders and stop selling daily lift tickets, for the time-being.

Winter Park and Alterra Mountain Company officials announced Monday, “We will have to more closely manage lift access during peak times to minimize potential overcrowding. The best way for us to do that right now is to limit daily ticket sales."

Although Winter Park made some changes, the Ikon Pass also announced Monday reservations will not be necessary for most destinations on the pass. Click here to see which mountains require reservations, and what COVID-19 protocols are in place.

For more information about skiing at Winter Park this winter, click here. Vail Resorts announced in August they will require reservations for the upcoming ski season.

