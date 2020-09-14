Advertisement

WANTED: Suspect in attempted sexual assault and kidnapping case out of El Paso County

Attempted sexual assault and kidnapping suspect.
Attempted sexual assault and kidnapping suspect.(EPSO)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:16 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado are asking the public with help in tracking down a man suspected of attempted sexual assault and kidnapping.

The alleged crime happened early Monday morning in Calhan. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office was called to a gas station in the 1000 block of 5th Street in Calhan at about 3:45 a.m. A white man reportedly approached a victim and demanded a ride at gunpoint. The victim didn’t have the keys to the vehicle, so the suspect escorted the victim into the store, still at gunpoint.

The suspect was last seen leaving the area of the GOCO Field to the south of 8th Street in Calhan at about 4:15 or 4:20 a.m.

At about 6:30 a.m. the Calhan Police Department asked for help from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office in the case.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5′6″ tall with thick brown hair, and a full beard. The clothing he is wearing on the attached surveillance images are very distinctive, he is wearing a dark colored work style jacket with a lighter jacket with a distinct black and white pattern. He was wearing work boots, dark colored Dickie style or Carhart style work pants and work shirt. He was wearing a brown hat with several stains on it. He was also seen holding a small semi-automatic pistol.

The suspect was dressed like a “mechanic or tow truck driver,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on the identity of this person is asked to call 719-520-6666 or email Detective Brad Whitehead at bradwhitehead@elpasoco.com.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Hurricane Sally threatens Gulf Coast with a slow drenching

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Forecasters predicted said the biggest threat is flooding, with as much as two feet of rain falling in some areas.

Back to Learning

Confirmed COVID-19 case at Monroe Elementary School

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
In-person learning has been suspended for this week at Monroe Elementary School following a confirmed coronavirus case and reports of others at the school not feeling well.

Forecast

Very quiet pattern ahead

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lucy Bergemann
Forecast 9.14.20

Crime

Officer assaulted when robbery suspect tries to escape arrest

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
The suspect had been captured around 4 a.m. after robbing a business in the 1800 block of South Nevada Avenue.

Latest News

National

Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade ‘re-imagined’ as television-only event this year

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Wright
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the 94th version of the iconic annual parade will be a television-only special presentation this year, the retailer and the city of New York City announced Monday.

Local

Winter Park to prioritize season pass holders; stop selling daily lift tickets

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kasia Kerridge
Winter Park will prioritize season pass holders and stop selling daily lift tickets, for the time-being.

Local

National Western Stock Show postponed until January 2022

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kasia Kerridge
Officials announced Monday the 115th National Western Stock, which happens every January at, will be postponed until the following January in 2022.

Politics

Federal judge sides with Colorado in lawsuit to stop USPS from sending inaccurate voting info

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
The flyers reportedly state that voters must request a mail ballot at least 15 days before the election and return their ballots by mail at least seven days before the election, which is not how Colorado does things.

Crime

Robbers hit 2 Colorado Springs 7-Elevens overnight

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
The first hold-up was reported just after 3 a.m. at the store at 21st Street and Bott Avenue and the second a half-hour later at Constitution and North Academy.

Local

District 20 middle and high school students start in person classes

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Melissa Henry
District 20 middle and high school students start in person classes