WANTED: Suspect in attempted sexual assault and kidnapping case out of El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado are asking the public with help in tracking down a man suspected of attempted sexual assault and kidnapping.

The alleged crime happened early Monday morning in Calhan. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office was called to a gas station in the 1000 block of 5th Street in Calhan at about 3:45 a.m. A white man reportedly approached a victim and demanded a ride at gunpoint. The victim didn’t have the keys to the vehicle, so the suspect escorted the victim into the store, still at gunpoint.

The suspect was last seen leaving the area of the GOCO Field to the south of 8th Street in Calhan at about 4:15 or 4:20 a.m.

At about 6:30 a.m. the Calhan Police Department asked for help from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office in the case.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5′6″ tall with thick brown hair, and a full beard. The clothing he is wearing on the attached surveillance images are very distinctive, he is wearing a dark colored work style jacket with a lighter jacket with a distinct black and white pattern. He was wearing work boots, dark colored Dickie style or Carhart style work pants and work shirt. He was wearing a brown hat with several stains on it. He was also seen holding a small semi-automatic pistol.

The suspect was dressed like a “mechanic or tow truck driver,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on the identity of this person is asked to call 719-520-6666 or email Detective Brad Whitehead at bradwhitehead@elpasoco.com.

Sheriff’s Office Asking for Assistance in Locating Suspect Wanted for Attempted Sexual Assault & Kidnapping:



Press Release : https://t.co/sCdqZSDpwb #BOLO #CrimeWatch pic.twitter.com/qt4DrzFY63 — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) September 14, 2020

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.