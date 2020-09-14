Advertisement

Stray bullet fired into Springs woman’s home

When Jasmine Grubb picked up the shell casing left on her bedroom floor, her first thought was it was just a piece of jewelry.
By Ashley Franco and Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 7:38 AM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Imagine walking into your bedroom -- and seeing a bullet shot straight through the ceiling.

Jasmine Grubb had just walked into her east Colorado Springs home last week and had tossed her keys on a table when she heard a loud noise, but thought it was just her cat.

“I, like, threw my keys down on the table and at the very same time that I did that a loud like pop or a -- I don’t even know, just sounded like something loud in the bedroom -- and we were like, ‘Whatever, it’s probably just a cat messing around.’"

She went into the room to change for dinner, thinking nothing of it.

“First what I saw was, like, the hole in the ceiling. There was a hole in the ceiling and there was, like, plaster and, like, crumbs and stuff like that. ... I saw something out of the corner of my eye on the floor,” she said of walking around her bedroom. “I just thought it was, like, an earring or something, and I picked it up ... I realized it was a bullet after I picked it up.”

Despite the hole in the ceiling, the plaster scattered across her bed, and the bullet in her hand -- Grubb said she was having a hard time registering what was going on.

“When we realized it was a bullet we like had it, like, took a second to process what could have possibly happened. ... We just kind of stood in here in shock and tried to make sense of it and just examine the hole."

Police are now investigating how the bullet was shot into Grubb’s home. They believe someone may have been randomly firing a gun into the air.

Grubb said had it happened a few hours later, the situation could have been deadly.

“If it had been at, like 9 o’clock or later, at any other time that is exactly where I would’ve slept.”

At this time, police do not have any suspects.

