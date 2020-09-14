Advertisement

South Dakota AG says he wasn’t drinking before fatal crash

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg with a bipartisan group of state attorneys general speaks to reporters in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019.
South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg with a bipartisan group of state attorneys general speaks to reporters in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:20 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s office says he had not been drinking before he was involved in a fatal car crash.

His spokesman says Ravnsborg was driving from a Republican fundraiser in Redfield, South Dakota, to his home in Pierre on Saturday night when he was involved in the crash on U.S. Highway 14.

Ravnsborg immediately called 911.

He had been at a fundraising dinner hosted by the Spink County Republicans at Rooster’s Bar & Grill.

Bormann says that the attorney general is known to have an occasional drink but has made it a practice not to drink at the Lincoln Day events.

