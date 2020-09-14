Advertisement

Saints intercept Brady twice in 34-23 win over Bucs

Brady plays first NFL game for Tampa Bay
(WNDU)
By BRETT MARTEL
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 11:26 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Tom Brady was intercepted twice in his Tampa Bay debut.

Alvin Kamara scored touchdowns running and receiving, and the New Orleans Saints beat the Buccaneers 34-23. The first of Brady’s interceptions led to Kamara’s 6-yard touchdown run. The second pick was returned 36 yards for a touchdown by Janoris Jenkins. Neither quarterback was statistically exceptional in this first-ever NFL game featuring two quarterbacks in their 40s.

The 43-year-old Brady finished with 239 yards passing and two touchdowns. Brees passed for 160 yards and two TDs.

