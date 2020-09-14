Robbers hit 2 Colorado Springs 7-Elevens overnight

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Armed men with guns held up two Colorado Springs 7-Elevens overnight, though one robbery was more successsful for the crook than the other.

The first hold-up was reported just after 3 a.m. at the store at 21st Street and Bott Avenue. Police say a man dressed in black, camouflage mask covering his face, walked in, aimed his gun at the clerk and robbed the store, then tried to rob a customer at gunpoint. He got away with cash and several packs of cigarettes.

The second robbery happened 30 minutes later across town at the 7-Eleven at the corner of North Academy Boulevard and Constitution Avenue. This time, despite aiming a gun at the clerk, the would-be robber left the store empty-handed.

It’s not clear if these two crimes are connected. No suspect descriptions have been released.

Anyone with information on one or both cases should call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

