Officer assaulted when robbery suspect tries to escape arrest

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 12:02 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A police officer was assaulted while trying to keep a robbery suspect from fleeing early Monday morning.

The suspect had been captured around 4 a.m. after robbing a business in the 1800 block of South Nevada Avenue. Officers found him southeast of the scene of the crime, carrying a gun and money stolen from the store.

After he was taken into custody, the suspect was taken to police headquarters in downtown Colorado Springs for processing. Despite being at the police station, the suspect tried to break free and assaulted an officer in the process. His escape attempt didn’t work and his morning ended at the El Paso County jail.

The officer’s injuries were only minor.

It’s not clear if this suspect is connected to one or both of the robberies at 7-Elevens early Monday morning. Both happened during the 3 o’clock hour.

The name of the business robbed was not released by police, but there are a pair of 24-hour businesses -- a 7-Eleven and McDonald’s -- in the 1800 block.

