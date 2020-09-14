National Western Stock Show postponed until January 2022

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - The COVID-19 pandemic postponed yet another event: The National Western Stock Show.

Officials announced Monday the 115th National Western Stock Show, which happens every January, will be postponed until the following January in 2022.

“The COVID-19 pandemic does not allow for the Stock Show to host the annual event and comply with the health and safety guidelines that are necessary to protect Coloradans and help stop the spread,” said stock show officials in a press release.

Stock show officials say “every January, the NWSS hosts the super bowl of livestock shows along with professional rodeo competition and horse shows that are celebrated globally. The trade show is the largest western trade show in Colorado with nearly 900 booth spaces throughout the 90-acre grounds. The Stock Show draws over 700,000 attendees during the 16 days in January... The NWSS drives an economic impact of nearly 120 million dollars in January alone.”

NWSS will be postponed until Jan. 8th- Jan. 23rd, 2022.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.