Federal judge sides with Colorado in lawsuit to stop USPS from sending inaccurate voting info

DENVER (KKTV) - A judge agreed with Colorado officials to stop a nationally-distributed flyer from being mailed to voters in Colorado.

The flyers reportedly state that voters must request a mail ballot at least 15 days before the election and return their ballots by mail at least seven days before the election, which is not how Colorado does things. In Colorado, every registered voter receives a mail ballot.

U.S. District Court Judge William Martinez sided with Colorado in a lawsuit filed by Secretary of State Jena Griswold Saturday and issued a temporary restraining order stopping the mailings, stating the notices will sow confusion among voters.

Griswold’s office issued the following statement regarding the mailers and the lawsuit.

"On Thursday, my office received notice that the United States Postal Service would be sending out a national pre-election mailer to every household in America that contains incorrect election information for Colorado. The mailer incorrectly asks that voters request a mail ballot 15 days before the election and return their ballots by mail at least seven days before the election. In Colorado, every registered voter is sent a ballot without having to make a request and voters are urged to return ballots by mail sooner than seven days before the election. My office asked USPS officials to delay or not send the mailer in Colorado, but they refused to commit to that.

"As the chief election official of the state of Colorado, it’s my job to try to stop misinformation and any unnecessary election confusion. The importance of this election, combined with the fact it is being held amidst a national pandemic, further heightens the need to provide correct voting information to Coloradans. That is why I am filing a lawsuit against the USPS to cease this mailer and help shield Colorado voters from this misinformation.”

The U.S. Postal Service has reportedly asked the judge to reconsider.

Monday, Griswold’s office announced that voters will be able to track the status of their ballots this year through phone, email or text.

“I’m happy to announce that for the first time, every Colorado voter will have access to ballot tracking, to be able to see when ballots are sent to when they are processed,” Griswold said in a statement. “This new program is one of the many ways that Colorado continually innovates to ensure our elections are the best in the nation.”

Some Colorado counties have already offered ballot tracking in the past. Those in counties taking it up for the first time can click here to sign up.

