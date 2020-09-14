District 20 middle and high school students start in person classes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - District 20, the largest school district in Colorado Springs, brings back hundreds of middle and high school students Monday for a hybrid learning plan which includes in-person classes.

Students will have in-person learning two days a week, and remote learning three days a week.

The district says anyone with coronavirus-like symptoms will be tested before being allowed to return to any school buildings.

Since elementary and preschools within the district returned to in-person classes last month, at least one staff member tested positive. There have also been dozens of students and staff quarantined over the past three weeks due to showing COVID-19 symptoms or being close to someone who was.

The district says all students who opted for completely online learning will continue that plan as normal.

