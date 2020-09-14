Denver Broncos set to play in empty stadium Monday night for first game of the season

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - The Denver Broncos will play in an empty stadium Monday night for the first game of the season against the Tennessee Titans.

Gov. Jared Polis announced last week fans will be allowed inside the stadium for the second home game Sept. 27 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after one home and one away game. About 5,700 fans will be allowed at that game, close to 7.5 percent capacity with more than 76,000 seats at Empower Field at Mile High.

The seating will be organized and sold in “pods" of one to six tickets. Sections will be separated into smaller groups. According to the Broncos, all season ticket members will automatically be entered into a “weighted lottery” system.

All social distancing and mask-wearing guidelines will be in place, which includes no tailgating. For more details about the Broncos season, click here.

11 News will have live updates for Monday’s game, which starts at 8:20 p.m. at Empower Field at Mile High.

