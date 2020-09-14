Advertisement

Denver Broncos set to play in empty stadium Monday night for first game of the season

By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:15 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - The Denver Broncos will play in an empty stadium Monday night for the first game of the season against the Tennessee Titans.

Gov. Jared Polis announced last week fans will be allowed inside the stadium for the second home game Sept. 27 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after one home and one away game. About 5,700 fans will be allowed at that game, close to 7.5 percent capacity with more than 76,000 seats at Empower Field at Mile High.

The seating will be organized and sold in “pods" of one to six tickets. Sections will be separated into smaller groups. According to the Broncos, all season ticket members will automatically be entered into a “weighted lottery” system.

All social distancing and mask-wearing guidelines will be in place, which includes no tailgating. For more details about the Broncos season, click here.

11 News will have live updates for Monday’s game, which starts at 8:20 p.m. at Empower Field at Mile High.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Saints intercept Brady twice in 34-23 win over Bucs

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Tom Brady was intercepted twice in his Tampa Bay debut.

Sports

Nuggets do it again, taking Clippers to Game 7 in West

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The never-say-die Denver Nuggets pulled off another season-saving comeback.

Sports

After presidents meet, Big Ten football still in limbo

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Big Ten university presidents will meet Sunday to hear a presentation about playing a fall football season after all -- maybe as soon as mid-October -- amid pressure to kick off from parents, players, coaches and even the president.

Sports

Friday Fantasy Focus - Week 1

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:12 PM MDT
|
By KKTV
The NFL season is back, and our sports team has you covered!

Latest News

Sports

Millsap helps Nuggets rally, stun Clippers 111-105 in Game 5

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:47 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
Paul Millsap scored 14 of his 17 points in a pivotal third quarter, Michael Porter Jr. knocked down a late 3-pointer and the Denver Nuggets stormed back from a 15-point, second-half deficit to stun the Los Angeles Clippers 111-105 in Game 5.

Sports

Nathan MacKinnon wins Lady Byng Trophy for sportsmanship

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:32 PM MDT
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon has won the Lady Byng Trophy given for sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with strong play.

Sports

Colorado athletes send message to CHSAA with statewide protests

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:18 PM MDT
|
By KKTV
Dozens of high school athletes gathered in downtown Colorado Springs and across the state Friday, protesting CHSAA’s decision to hold off on the start of the Colorado football season until 2021.

Local

Possibility of Colorado high school football being played in the fall still on the table

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:37 PM MDT
|
By Tony Keith
The schedule for high school football in Colorado during a pandemic was still being hashed out Friday night.

Sports

Broncos’ Courtland Sutton injures shoulder, questionable for Week 1

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:59 PM MDT
|
By Richie Cozzolino
Denver’s top target at wide receiver could miss the start of the 2020 season.

Sports

Pandemic delays start of Colorado College hockey season

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:34 PM MDT
|
By Richie Cozzolino
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted yet another sports schedule.