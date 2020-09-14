Confirmed COVID-19 case at Monroe Elementary School

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A couple of classes have been told to quarantine following a confirmed coronavirus case at Monroe Elementary School.

According to District 11, the person with COVID-19 was at the school on Sept. 8, and anyone on campus that day may have been exposed. The district did not say if the individual was a student, staff member or visitor to the school.

“Late last week district was notified there was a positive case,” said district spokesperson Devra Ashby. "Some of the kids who were coming in person have been asked to quarantine, ass well as some of the adults who were in close contact with that individual.

According to the district, close contact is defined as being within 6 feet of the person for more than 10 minutes.

Since the 8th, there have been additional reports of people feeling sick, but no other confirmed cases.

“While we don’t have a second confirmed case to date, out of an abundance of caution making sure that we deep clean and sanitize the school,” Ashby said.

The district has taken the following actions in response:

The people who were in close contact of the person with the diagnosed COVID-19 case are instructed to stay home for 14 days after the exposure. This is called quarantine.

In-person learning scheduled to take place on Tuesday and Thursday of this week for special populations will be suspended, allowing for enhanced cleaning and disinfecting at Monroe.

Most instructional work will be done by educators remotely to allow for enhanced cleaning in the school.

The person diagnosed is being kept home until they are no longer infectious.

The person’s mask use, social distancing, and activities while infectious were assessed.

