1 killed after car falls 2 levels in DIA parking garage

DENVER (KKTV) - A driver was killed early Monday morning after their vehicle fell two floors in a DIA parking garage.

Update: the crash involved a single vehicle that crashed on Level 6 West and came to rest on Level 4 West, the driver is declared deceased. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 14, 2020

The crash was reported at the airport around 4 a.m. At the time of this writing, it’s unclear how the crash happened. Sister station CBS Denver, citing a witness, says the car landed upside down on level four and caught fire.

Parking levels four, five and six in the west garage were closed for a couple of hours while police investigated the crash.

We will update this story as more information is released.

