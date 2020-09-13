Woman arrested in Stratmoor deadly shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is facing murder charges after investigators say she shot at two people in a Stratmoor-area home, killing one.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 1600 block of Maxwell Drive around 10:30 Saturday morning.

“When deputies arrived on scene, they found a deceased female. The investigation revealed that during the incident, at least one shot had been fired at a second victim,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release sent to media Sunday.

There were no reported injuries to the second victim.

The alleged shooter was still at the house when deputies got there and was taken into custody. She was identified Sunday as 58-year-old Rhaiyanna Earley. Earley faces first-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder charges. Jail records show she is being held without bond.

The victims have been not been identified.

The sheriff’s office said there have been more than double the number of homicides this year versus last year in unincorporated El Paso County. To date, there have been nine homicides in 2020. Last year, there were four.

