Teen suffers life-threatening injuries in shooting at Cottonwood Creek Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A teen is facing attempted murder charges after a girl was shot and seriously injured at Cottonwood Creek Park overnight.

Police say the victim was with sitting in a car at the park with three other girls when the suspect opened fire. She was then reportedly dropped off at the ER, and officers were notified of the shooting by the hospital. The shooting was reported to police just before 1:30 Sunday morning.

Detectives later identified the suspect as a teen boy and obtained an arrest warrant for four counts of attempted first-degree murder. It’s unclear if the suspect and victim knew each other.

A police sergeant tells 11 News the girl’s injuries are life-threatening.

More information is expected to be released later Sunday or Monday. We will update this article as we learn more.

Editor’s note: In an earlier version of this article, we reported detectives had arrested a suspect. We have corrected that to say they obtained an arrest warrant.

