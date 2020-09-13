Northbound I-25 closed in Pueblo after pedestrian is hit by car
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 7:56 AM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A pedestrian was killed early Sunday morning after being hit by a car on the interstate.
The crash was reported right around 5 a.m. on the north end of Pueblo.
The northbound side of the interstate was later closed for the investigation. As of 8 a.m. Sunday it remains shut down.
Police are investigating why the person was walking on the interstate and what led up to the crash. We will update this story as more information is released.
