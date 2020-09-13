Northbound I-25 closed in Pueblo after pedestrian is hit by car

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A pedestrian was killed early Sunday morning after being hit by a car on the interstate.

The crash was reported right around 5 a.m. on the north end of Pueblo.

At 5:00 this morning, officers responded to an auto-pedestrian crash on northbound I-25, just north of Eagleridge Blvd. Traffic & CSI investigators are en route. Traffic flow is down to one lane. pic.twitter.com/OSqVuUiAIg — Tom Rummel (@PPDWatchIVCapt) September 13, 2020

The northbound side of the interstate was later closed for the investigation. As of 8 a.m. Sunday it remains shut down.

I-25 NB: Crash between Exit 101 - CO 47; US 50 and Exit 102 - Eagleridge Boulevard. All lanes closed due to crash, use exit 102 Eagleridge Blvd. Expect delays and watch for emergency vehicles. https://t.co/v3i5uGfYUL — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) September 13, 2020

Police are investigating why the person was walking on the interstate and what led up to the crash. We will update this story as more information is released.

