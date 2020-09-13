COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash on I-25 near Interquest parkway led to a small fire causing the ramp to close. The Southbound on-ramp reopened at around 7 p.m.

Colorado State Patrol says one person was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries. Colorado Springs Fire Department and the USAFA fire department also responded.

Crews are still investigating the crash. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

