Carjacking suspect arrested after standoff

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A carjacking suspect is now in custody following a 4-hour standoff Saturday afternoon. Pueblo County Sheriff’s SWAT team responded to a suspected carjacking in the 3600 block of Overton Road in north Pueblo County. The truck was reportedly stolen out of El Paso County.

A deputy found the unoccupied white truck in the area, and saw a man and woman walking away from the car. The deputy tried to speak to the individuals, when the woman ran and the man, carrying a hand gun, “refused repeated orders to stop, drop the gun and surrender.” 46-year-old Dustin Wasberg reportedly sat down in a field, put the gun between his legs and did not respond to commands to surrender.

An emergency alert was issued to residents in the area notifying them of the law enforcement presence and part of Overton road was closed to traffic.

The SWAT Team and negotiators responded and spoke to him over the phone, when he eventually surrendered. Wasberg was taken into custody without any problems and is facing two felony warrants out of El Paso County. He has been booked into the Pueblo County Jail.

Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk Taylor was at the scene and commended the law enforcement officers for being able to bring the conflict to a peaceful conclusion. He says, “we were able to set up a great perimeter with the help of our partners from Pueblo Police and the Colorado State Patrol, which allowed us time to arrange for negotiations with the suspect. Our negotiator did a great job in convincing him to surrender peacefully.”

The woman Wasberg was with has not been located and is considered a person of interest. She is also wanted on felony warrants. Anyone with information or sees anything suspicious should call 9-1-1 right away.

