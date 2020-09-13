1 hurt after car crashes, starts fire near Interquest exit

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There were no critical injuries after a driver crashed their car off the interstate and sparked a small fire.

The crash was reported just after 5:20 p.m. Saturday on southbound I-25 by the Interquest exit (153). Based on photos sent by 11 News viewers, the car rolled off the roadway before starting the brush fire. A small smoke plume could be seen from a few miles away.

The Air Force Academy assisted at the scene until the crash was handed over to Colorado State Patrol. Southbound I-25 was closed for nearly two hours.

One person was transported to the hospital. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

