Traffic accident near Palmer Park and Powers in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police say one person was taken to the hospital following a crash this afternoon. It happened near Palmer Park and Powers around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Right now Southbound Powers is shut down and Eastbound and Westbound Palmer Park Bl. is shut down.

The condition of the people involved is unknown at this time.

Large traffic crash at Powers/Palmer Park Bl. Southbound Powers is shut down. Eastbound and Westbound Palmer Park Bl is shut down. Please avoid the area. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) September 12, 2020

