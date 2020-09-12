Traffic accident near Palmer Park and Powers in Colorado Springs
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 3:21 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police say one person was taken to the hospital following a crash this afternoon. It happened near Palmer Park and Powers around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Right now Southbound Powers is shut down and Eastbound and Westbound Palmer Park Bl. is shut down.
The condition of the people involved is unknown at this time.
We have a crew on the way, and will update this article as more information becomes available.
