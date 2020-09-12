Rally at Memorial Park over mask mandate extension

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Almost one thousand people right now are taking their frustration to Memorial Park over Gov. Polis' extension of the state’s mask mandate.

11 News Reporter Ashley Franco is there now and says almost everyone is mask-less.

The event is set to feature religious activist Sean Feucht to speak about “peace and unity during a time of riots and division,” according to a press release from Tamra Farah, a conservative political activist, former El Paso County Republican Party chair and the wife for former gubernatorial candidate Barry Farah.

This rally originally started from a group upset with having to wear masks inside churches.

On Friday, Polis announced Coloradans will be under the statewide mask mandate for another 30 days. If this mandate was not renewed, it was set to expire this weekend.

Organizers had originally said this rally would last from 10 a.m. to noon, but our crew on scene says there is no indication people are leaving soon.

#HAPPENINGNOW: at least a thousand people gathered at Memorial Park for "Let Us Worship" peaceful protest. Not a mask in sight. @KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/Rc9ngE358N — Ashley Franco (@AshleyKKTV) September 12, 2020

