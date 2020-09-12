Advertisement

Possibility of Colorado high school football being played in the fall still on the table

Dozens of students athletes and their family members gathered in Colorado Springs on Sept. 11 to protest, with hopes sports like football would be moved back to the fall during the pandemic.
Dozens of students athletes and their family members gathered in Colorado Springs on Sept. 11 to protest, with hopes sports like football would be moved back to the fall during the pandemic.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:37 PM MDT
DENVER (KKTV) - The schedule for high school football in Colorado during a pandemic was still being hashed out Friday night.

In early August, the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) announced some sports like football would be pushed to spring. Earlier this week, the conversation of bringing the football season back to a fall schedule popped up. On Tuesday however, CHSAA voted unanimously not to make any changes to the 2020-21 sports calendar.

CHSAA then posted the following to its website on Friday:

"On Tuesday afternoon, following multiple conversations with the Governor’s office, it was made clear to Blanford-Green that the variances she has sought from the COVID-19 Response Team since June in order to play certain sports would not be given. This information was conveyed to the Board of Directors prior to their meeting, and vote, on Tuesday evening.

It is apparent that the COVID-19 Response Team has now changed their position. The Governor made a public statement on Thursday, and then gave the Commissioner a verbal reassurance on that same day, that the variances we have been asking for would be expedited." Click here to read the full post.

On Friday, high school athletes along with their families protested CHSAA’s decision to hold off until spring for some of the sports that are considered more at-risk for coronavirus.

“I just feel like they [CHSAA] could take better consideration of it, because if other states can do it why can’t we,” Rampart High School Senior Cale Cormaney asked. “And I know that they have kids' interest in mind, but i don’t feel that were getting fairly represented.”

For some seniors, this is the last chance at proving they deserve an athletic scholarship.

“I would say take a deeper look, a lot of people have potential scholarships riding on this and more of a future that will help them if CHSAA lets us play,” Koby Young another Senior at Rampart High School explained.

Then Friday evening, Colorado Governor Jared Polis posted something to Twitter that hinted at the possibility of football and field hockey being played at the high school level in the fall:

Last time this article was updated, no information or timeline on the variances was shared publicly.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

