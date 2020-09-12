Advertisement

MISSING: 12-year-old boy last seen in Aurora Friday afternoon

Michael was reported missing on Sept. 11.
Michael was reported missing on Sept. 11.(Aurora PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:14 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - A 12-year-old boy who functions at the level of an 8-year-old according to police was reported missing Friday night in Colorado.

A photo of Michael is at the top of this article. Police in Aurora say Michael was last seen at his house in the 1300 block of S. Lewiston Avenue at about 3:30 p.m. on Friday. Authorities add Michael is familiar with the RTD system.

If you see Michael, you’re asked to call 911. Follow Aurora PD on Twitter for updates:

