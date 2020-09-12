Advertisement

Millsap helps Nuggets rally, stun Clippers 111-105 in Game 5

Nuggets cut series deficit to 3-2
Nuggets logo. MGN/NBA (KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:47 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Paul Millsap scored 14 of his 17 points in a pivotal third quarter, Michael Porter Jr. knocked down a late 3-pointer and the Denver Nuggets stormed back from a 15-point, second-half deficit to stun the Los Angeles Clippers 111-105 in Game 5.

Denver trailed 61-46 with 9:42 remaining in the third before the 35-year-old Millsap led a comeback. The Nuggets took their first lead of the game on a 3-pointer by Nikola Jokic with 7:06 left and extended it to as many as eight. After the Clippers pulled back to within a basket, Porter hit a deep 3-pointer with 1:11 remaining to all but wrap it up.

Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points and Paul George added 26 for the Clippers. They’re searching for the franchise’s first appearance in a conference finals.

