Friday Fantasy Focus - Week 1

Check out our new KKTV 11 Sports special Fridays at 10!
By KKTV
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:12 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
The NFL season is back, and our sports team has you covered!

Taylor Kilgore and Richie Cozzolino break down the opening week of the NFL season: from the best matchups during Week 1, to the sleepers you should roster on your fantasy team. Plus, a look at the Broncos season opener against the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football. Check our new weekly program tonight at 10:00 p.m. on KKTV!

