CSPD investigating shooting; victim found with gunshot wound to chest

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are still trying to figure out the events that unfolded- which sent a 25-year-old to the hospital with a gunshot wound in the chest.

Just before 6 a.m. Saturday, CSPD was sent to the area of Circle Drive and Platte Ave, just east of downtown. The initial call came in for a possible shooting.

Police arrived on scene and found out a 25-year-old male was checked into a hospital for a gunshot wound to the chest. They add the victim was not able to provide a location of where the incident happened.

According to police, the suspect is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5′10″, chubby, heavy build, short hair, wearing a blue hoodie and blue jeans.

This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.