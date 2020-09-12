Advertisement

Colorado athletes send message to CHSAA with statewide protests

#LetCOPlay opposes CHSAA’s decision to delay football to 2021
By KKTV
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:18 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Dozens of high school athletes gathered in downtown Colorado Springs and across the state Friday, protesting CHSAA’s decision to hold off on the start of the Colorado football season until 2021.

A wave of conflicting information between CHSAA and the Governor’s office in the past week prompted the afternoon demonstration. On Tuesday, CHSAA’s Board of Directors voted unanimously to hold off on the start of the high school football season, electing to move forward with their condensed schedule that would begin with practices in February of 2021. CHSAA insists certain “variances” they needed from the state’s COVID-19 Response Team to safely play were not given, effectively striking down any hope of a 2020 season.

In response, a statewide movement called #LetCOPlay picked up steam, asking athletes and parents to show their support by creating signs and gathering in groups on Friday. In Colorado Springs, players from nearly a dozen area football teams donned masks at the Board of El Paso County Commissioners Office to ask CHSAA to once again reconsider their decision.

“I would just like to ask CHSAA to think about what they would do if their kids were in our shoes," Rampart senior quarterback Cale Cormaney says. “As parents I know you always want the best for your kids and the best opportunities. With this decision I feel like we’re getting our opportunities taken from us."

Following the rally, Gov. Polis took to Twitter to update the public about the state of football in Colorado. CHSAA announced their commissioner, Rhonda Blanford-Green, was meeting with the Governor’s office to once again to discuss the possibility of a safe football season later in 2020.

