Suspect arrested in July Hwy 24 homicide case

On July 31 a 22-year-old female was found dead on Hwy 24.
Picture: EPSO
By Olivia DaRocha
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 12:04 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CASCADE, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday that a suspect has been arrested in the Highway 24 homicide case.

EPSO says the suspect has been identified as 47-year-old James Walker and has been charged with 1st degree murder. They add Walker was arrested on Thursday and has since been booked into the El Paso County Jail.

On July 31, EPSO got a call about a person laying on the side of the road on Highway 24 in Cascade. Deputies later found a dead female and identified has as 22-year-old, Dedrea L. Duncan.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with any information to call the Investigations Tip Line at 719-520-6666.

