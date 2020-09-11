Advertisement

Serious hit-and-run in south Colorado Springs; police looking for driver that fled scene

Chelton/Astrozon hit and run
Chelton/Astrozon hit and run(KKTV)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:00 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are looking for a driver who fled the scene of a serious hit-and-run.

CSPD responded to the incident on Chelton and Astrozon around 9 p.m. Thursday night. It was determined by officers that the hit-and-run driver was eastbound on Astrozon attempting to enter the intersection of Chelton against the signal, when it struck another vehicle northbound on Chelton.

The driver that hit the other car fled the scene. At the time of this writing, there is no suspect information from police.

The two people in the other car were seriously injured and taken to a nearby hospital. Their current conditions are unknown at this time.

The Colorado Springs Police Department asks that anyone who witnessed this crash or who has information regarding it to please call CSPD at 719-444-7000.

