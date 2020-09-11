Advertisement

Nearly $2.4 million awarded to fight domestic violence in Colorado

This announcement was made on Friday.
(KSFY)
By Olivia DaRocha
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:39 AM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Some good news here in Colorado today; nearly $2.4 million has been has been put towards addressing domestic violence across our state.

United States Attorney Jason R. Dunn announced on Friday that the Department of Justice’s Office on Violence Against Women awarded four different grants- totaling $2,390,925- to help combat this issue.

“This money will help women who are badly in need of housing and related domestic violence related services at a critical time in their lives,” said U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn. “It will also provide critical resources to law enforcement so that they can continue to focus on domestic violence cases and ensure that abusers are caught and prosecuted fully. I applaud these entities for their commitment to domestic violence issues.”

