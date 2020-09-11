COVID-19 testing site expands hours

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The free drive-thru testing site in Pueblo located off of Acero and Arroyo Avenues has expanded their hours to allow for more people to get tested.

For the first time since the testing site opened in April, community members will be able to be tested on the second and fourth Saturday of the month. It will also be open from 10 a.m until 7 p.m. Kids who are above two years old are also able to be tested here as well.

Randy Evetts, from the Pueblo Department of Public Health, tells 11 news right they hope expanding hours will allow for more people to get tested, “By expanding this Saturday we’ve opened up an opportunity for people who might otherwise not be able to get tested because of their work schedule or other conflicts, so it’s really just trying to expand access.” He also says right now about 100 people are getting tested at the state fairgrounds.

The health department plans to keep these hours of operation until December and then will discuss what the testing site will look like moving forward.

On Monday, September 14, the testing site will move inside the Colorado State Fairgrounds Livestock Pavillion. Those wanting to get tested should enter through Gate 4 on Mesa and Gaylord Avenues.

The testing site is a drive-thru and tests are administered by site staff. Everyone entering the testing site should wear a mask. Everyone being tested must be in an enclosed vehicle with no bicycles, motorcycles, or walk-ups are allowed.

