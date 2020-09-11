Advertisement

COVID-19 testing site expands hours

Pueblo Community Coronavirus Testing Site Expands Hours of Operation
Pueblo Community Coronavirus Testing Site Expands Hours of Operation
By Nicole Heins
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 12:12 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The free drive-thru testing site in Pueblo located off of Acero and Arroyo Avenues has expanded their hours to allow for more people to get tested.

For the first time since the testing site opened in April, community members will be able to be tested on the second and fourth Saturday of the month. It will also be open from 10 a.m until 7 p.m. Kids who are above two years old are also able to be tested here as well.

Randy Evetts, from the Pueblo Department of Public Health, tells 11 news right they hope expanding hours will allow for more people to get tested, “By expanding this Saturday we’ve opened up an opportunity for people who might otherwise not be able to get tested because of their work schedule or other conflicts, so it’s really just trying to expand access.” He also says right now about 100 people are getting tested at the state fairgrounds.

The health department plans to keep these hours of operation until December and then will discuss what the testing site will look like moving forward.

On Monday, September 14, the testing site will move inside the Colorado State Fairgrounds Livestock Pavillion. Those wanting to get tested should enter through Gate 4 on Mesa and Gaylord Avenues.

The testing site is a drive-thru and tests are administered by site staff. Everyone entering the testing site should wear a mask. Everyone being tested must be in an enclosed vehicle with no bicycles, motorcycles, or walk-ups are allowed.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Suspect arrested in July Hwy 24 homicide case

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha
On July 31 a 22- year- old female was found dead on Hwy 24.

Local

Nearly $2.4 million awarded to fight domestic violence in Colorado

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha
This announcement was made on Friday.

Local

Serious hit-and-run in south Colorado Springs; police looking for driver that fled scene

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kasia Kerridge
Police are looking for a driver who fled the scene of a serious hit-and-run.

Forecast

Sun is back today!

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lucy Bergemann
Forecast 9.10.20

Latest News

Local

Southern Colorado remembers 9/11 locally

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kasia Kerridge
Firefighters complete this climb in their full gear.

Good News Friday

Good News Friday: September 11

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KKTV
Click here:

Local

Colorado deals with widespread fraud in unemployment claims

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
More than 75% of Colorado claims for a federal unemployment assistance program for self-employed workers and independent contractors since July 18 were determined to be fraudulent.

Local

Colorado woman Suzanne Morphew still missing after 4 months

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By KKTV
It has been four months since Suzanne Morphew has been reported missing.

Local

Colorado kid suspended for brandishing a toy gun during an online class, sheriff’s office releases body cam footage

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith and Ashley Franco
We take these situations seriously and we have to respond to circumstances such as these as public safety is our number one priority. The School Resource Officer took the appropriate action and was kind and respectful throughout the interaction. His goal was to educate the involved parties.

News

WATCH: Colorado boy suspended for brandishing toy gun during online class, video released

Updated: 17 hours ago
This footage was released by EPSO on 9/10/20 and shows a deputy responding to a report of a Colorado boy brandishing a toy gun during an online class.