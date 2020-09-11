Colorado kid suspended for brandishing a toy gun during an online class, sheriff’s office releases body cam footage

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office wants to provide more clarity on a case that has gained national attention after a boy was suspended for brandishing a toy gun during an online class.

11 News covered the story last week and spoke to the mother of the 12-year-old child who was suspended from Grand Mountain Elementary in Widefield School District 3. According to a report filed by the school resource officer, two 12-year-old boys were in an art class when the teacher says they were both waving what looked like a toy gun around. The teacher emailed the parents and told the school principal. The principal then called the sheriff’s office.

A deputy showed up to the homes of both children to make sure the gun was a toy.

“We take these situations seriously and we have to respond to circumstances such as these as public safety is our number one priority,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a post. “The School Resource Officer took the appropriate action and was kind and respectful throughout the interaction. His goal was to educate the involved parties.”

The mother of one of the children feels the school did not handle the incident properly. She explained her son had picked up the gun and moved it from one side to the other, just before the other boy was seen on video waving it in the air.

“From what the vice principal described to me, Isaiah’s only part in this was just to pick it up from one side and moving it to the other side so so it just quickly flashed across the screen,” Dani Elliott told KKTV Reporter Ashley Franco. “The fact that they knew it was a toy gun, but yet they still have the cops come out and do what they told me was a health and welfare check on my child. Isaiah was very scared and shaken up during this time.”

Elliott believes authorities should have never been involved in this situation. Isaiah was suspended for five days. We spoke to Elliott minutes after the body-worn camera footage was released. She was not aware the footage was going be released to the public.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office released the following video. You can see the moment the toy was displayed at about 5:22.

The sheriff’s office posted the following to Facebook in regards to the video they released.

"We would like to take this opportunity to provide some clarity on the situation where two 12-year-olds were suspended after brandishing a weapon, while at a home, during an online class. The Sheriff’s Office received a report from the school due to a concern for the welfare of the students present during the incident. We were told by the school, the teacher did not know if the weapon was, “real or not”. As we should, we investigated the situation to ensure the safety of the students. Our School Resource Officer (deputy) made contact with the parents and children, then held a discussion with all parties; no one was charged with a crime. We take these situations seriously and we have to respond to circumstances such as these as public safety is our number one priority. The School Resource Officer took the appropriate action and was kind and respectful throughout the interaction. His goal was to educate the involved parties. For more information about the rules and administrative sanctions put in place by the school district or any questions regarding the school’s actions should be directed to Widefield School District 3."

