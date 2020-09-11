Advertisement

Colorado governor announces mask mandate is expected to be extended again

Photo courtesy MGN.
Photo courtesy MGN.(MGN)
By Tony Keith and Jon Wiener
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 3:14 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FORT MORGAN, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced on Friday he expects to extend the mask mandate for the state.

The mandate was scheduled to expire next week. The governor still has yet to officially extend the order, but you can expect it to be extended for another 30 days. You can read the last executive order that was amended tied to the mask mandate by clicking here.

The governor said on Friday he couldn’t wait for two things, for the fire ban to be over and the mask mandate to be over.

“What it allows is all this progress we’re making,” the governor explained in regards to the mask mandate. “The mask wearing is a key part of continuing the forward progress and it will be with us for the next 30 days.”

You can watch the press conference below. The governor starts talking about the mask mandate at about 42 minutes and 30 seconds in:

LIVE: Gov. Jared Polis talks COVID-19 response and tools for economic growth from Morgan Community College. You can continue watching news updates from the 11 Breaking News Center with Jon Wiener KKTV here: https://www.kktv.com/livestream2/

Posted by KKTV 11 News on Friday, September 11, 2020

