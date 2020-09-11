Advertisement

Black Hills Energy moves forward with transmission line in Pueblo

By Nicole Heins
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:43 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo County Commissioners unanimously voted on Thursday morning, approving the plan for a 39-mile transmission line in Pueblo West. You can watch the entire meeting here. The company says this will connect the area to other lines in Canon City and Penrose.

John Vigil, the community relations manager at Black hills energy, tells 11 news this will be good for the local community “it’s going to provide for enhanced reliability it’ll allow some additional renewable energy to inner connect with our system and that will bring customers savings and lower cost renewable energy.”

Commissioners did put some restrictions on the plan including having the power lines go underground.

Meanwhile some Pueblo West residents are not too happy about the changes coming to their part of town. Melvin Manrose, of Pueblo West, wants things to stay the way they are now. “The problem is this is the last zoned S one land in Pueblo West that doesn’t have transmission lines in it and we like to keep it that way.” said Manrose.

Right now Black Hills Energy is looking into revisions made by commissioners so the project will be able to move forward.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

