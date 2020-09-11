Advertisement

9/11 Memorial Firefighter Incline Climb underway

Firefighters climb this in their full gear.
KKTV
KKTV(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 8:29 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The annual 9/11 Memorial Firefighter Incline Climb is officially underway. Firefighters complete this climb every year in their full gear- weighing over 60 pounds.

The Incline has been closed off to the general public for an hour as firefighters begin the climb.

Check back for updates.

