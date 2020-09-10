Advertisement

Why getting you flu shot is vital this year

Experts are advising people to get their flu shots this year, and get them early.
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 2:11 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Experts are advising people to get their flu shots this year, and get them early.

A new flu shot clinic kicked off at several Safeway stores in Southern Colorado.

It’s free if you have insurance. Health experts tell 11 NEWS they are trying to prevent what they call a “twin-demic," which would be the flu and COVID-19 outbreaks at the same time.

They add a lot of the same people are at risk for both, so they want to protect people before they get sick. On Thursday, dozens of cars came through the parking lot at the Safeway on Union, with people getting their flu shot right in the comfort and heat of their own vehicle.

Health care workers say this year its vital to get it, and soon.

“It is critical this year to get your flu shot. So, it’s critical to get it every year, but even more so this year you may have heard the term ‘twin-demic,' which is a flu and COVID going on at the same time,” Nikki Price, the director of pharmacy operations for Albertson Safeway explained. “And those two diseases have very much overlapping symptoms, cough, fever, respiratory, all of that, the malaise, just the feeling awful.”

The company is offering these flu shot clinics for the next several weeks, click here for times and dates.

