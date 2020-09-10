WANTED: Man who has an arrest warrant for sexual assault on a child in Colorado

LONGMONT, Colo. (KKTV) - A police department in Colorado is asking for help in tracking down a man with an active arrest warrant for sexual assault on a child.

The Longmont Police Department posted photos of 27-year-old Manuel Ulises Lopez Rodriguez to Facebook on Wednesday. The pictures are at the top and bottom of this article.

If you have any information on the location of the suspect, you’re asked to call the Longmont Emergency Communications Center at 303-651-8501 and reference case #20-6429.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.