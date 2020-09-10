Advertisement

WANTED: Man who has an arrest warrant for sexual assault on a child in Colorado

Manuel Ulises Lopez Rodriguez
Manuel Ulises Lopez Rodriguez(Longmont Fire/Police)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 8:09 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGMONT, Colo. (KKTV) - A police department in Colorado is asking for help in tracking down a man with an active arrest warrant for sexual assault on a child.

The Longmont Police Department posted photos of 27-year-old Manuel Ulises Lopez Rodriguez to Facebook on Wednesday. The pictures are at the top and bottom of this article.

If you have any information on the location of the suspect, you’re asked to call the Longmont Emergency Communications Center at 303-651-8501 and reference case #20-6429.

Posted by Longmont Fire, Police and Community Health and Resilience on Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Trailer stolen from Colorado Springs home filled with priceless mementos

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Spencer Wilson
Trailer stolen from Colorado Springs home filled with late grandparents mementos

Coronavirus

Vaccine by Nov. 3? Halted study explains just how unlikely

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
AstraZeneca’s suspension of final testing of its potential COVID-19 vaccine while it investigates a volunteer’s illness shows there will be “no compromises” on safety in developing the shots, the chief of the National Institutes of Health told Congress on Wednesday.

Local

SHARE IF YOU CARE: Food drive donations needed in Colorado Springs and Pueblo on Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado feeds thousands of people each year, and you can help the organization in their goal of ending hunger in our community.

Local

Local man receives life-saving kidney donation from friend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Megan Hiler
A Colorado Springs man is alive today, because a friend of his gave him another chance at life.

Latest News

Local

Former Denver Bronco Aqib Talib announces retirement

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
A well-known athlete in Colorado announced his retirement on Wednesday.

Local

House fire in Colorado Springs serves as a reminder to clean and inspect your chimneys

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Crews were battling a house fire in Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon on the north side of the city.

National

Trick-or-treating not allowed in Los Angeles County this Halloween due to coronavirus

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By CBS News
Instead, the L.A. County Department of Public Health suggests people celebrate with online parties or contests, Halloween movie nights at drive-in theaters, Halloween themed meals at outdoor restaurants, Halloween art installations at outdoor museums, and home and yard decorations.

Forecast

Cold & cloudy today

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Lucy Bergemann
Forecast 9.9.20

Sports

CHSAA will not change calendar to allow more sports this fall

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KKTV
The Colorado High School Activities Association unanimously voted not to make any changes to the 2020-21 sports calendar

State

Coming soon: New app will tell you if you’ve been near someone with COVID-19

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jenna Middaugh and Lindsey Grewe
The state of Colorado is hoping to roll out this very 21st-century pandemic tool as early as the end of this month.