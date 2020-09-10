Advertisement

US Marshals capture Oklahoma man accused of sexually assaulting infant

US Marshals captured Oklahoma sexual assault suspect Brice Gage Watkins in Texas.
US Marshals captured Oklahoma sexual assault suspect Brice Gage Watkins in Texas.(Enid Police Department/Facebook)
By Travis Leder
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 3:59 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENID, Okla. (Gray News) - Federal authorities have captured an Oklahoma man accused of sexually assaulting a six-month-old child.

The Enid Police Department announced members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force captured 22-year-old Brice Gage Watkins Thursday afternoon in San Marcos, Texas.

Investigators said Watkins was at the home of a known associate at the time of his capture.

Watkins is facing charges of distribution of child pornography, manufacturing child pornography and three counts of lewd acts with a child under the age of 12.

The Enid News & Eagle reports a woman contacted the police and said she received Facebook videos of Watkins assaulting the child.

Enid police said the victim became a one-year-old in June.

An Enid man who filmed himself sexually abusing a baby and distributing the video via social media has been arrested...

Posted by Enid Police Department on Thursday, September 10, 2020

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

In a year of restrictions, virus changes Sept. 11, too

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The 19th anniversary of the terror attacks will be marked by dueling ceremonies at the Sept. 11 memorial plaza and a corner near the World Trade Center, reflecting a divide over the memorial’s decision to suspend a cherished tradition of relatives reading victims' names in person.

Local

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s Military Appreciation Week starts on Monday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rachel Wright
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s annual Military Appreciation Week is Monday, Sept. 14 through Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. All active-duty, veteran and retired military members and their dependents who live in the same household will receive 50% off the base Zoo admission cost for the day and time they choose to attend.

National Politics

Russian hackers targeting U.S. campaigns, Microsoft says

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Most of the infiltration attempts by Russian, Chinese and Iranian agents were halted by Microsoft security software and the targets notified.

National

28-year-old teacher at SC public school dies of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gray News staff
The 28-year-old teacher had been an educator for five years.

Latest News

National

Third-grade teacher for Richland Two school district dies of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Third-grade teacher for Richland Two school district dies of COVID-19

National Politics

Virus bill blocked in Senate as prospects dim for new relief

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrats reject a scaled-back $500B virus relief bill in a Senate vote as prospects dim for more aid before the election.

National

Bubba Wallace leaving Richard Petty Motorsports at season’s end

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Bubba Wallace is leaving Richard Petty Motorsports at the end of the season.

National

Hordes of mosquitoes kill livestock after Hurricane Laura

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The Category 4 storm hit the state on Aug. 27, pushing the insects out of the state’s marshes.

National

California fire that killed 3 threatens thousands of homes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Several other people have been critically burned and hundreds, if not thousands, of homes and other buildings are believed to have been damaged or destroyed by the fire in the foothills of the northern Sierra Nevada, authorities said.

National

Return of football renews fears over more virus spread

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The topic has led to passionate debates at the state and local level, including whether to allow high school seasons to proceed and how many fans to allow in professional and college stadiums.