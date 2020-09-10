Advertisement

US layoffs remain elevated as 884,000 seek jobless aid

(AP)
By Associated Press and KKTV
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:29 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - The number of Americans seeking unemployment aid remained below 1 million for the second week in a row but at 884,000, applications are still at historically high levels.

The number is lower than it has been during the majority of the pandemic. Unemployment applications have rarely fallen below 1 million since the coronavirus gripped the country in March.

But the number Thursday isn’t exactly good news: Before March, applications had never topped 700,000 since the Labor Department began keeping records in 1967, and as it’s virtually unchanged from last week, economists say it’s a sign that layoffs are stuck at a historically high level. The job market is improving fitfully as portions of the economy have reopened and companies are recalling some workers they had temporarily laid off.

Employers have so far added back about half the record 22 million jobs that were lost to the pandemic. But hiring has slowed since June, and a rising number of laid-off workers say they regard their job loss as permanent. The recovery of those jobs will likely take longer to achieve. Jobless people typically find it harder to find work at a new company or in a new industry than to return to a previous employer.

Hiring will likely remain restrained as long as Americans are unable or reluctant to resume their normal habits of shopping, traveling, dining out and engaging in other commerce. The rate of reported infections has dropped over the past several weeks but remains well above where it was during the spring. Most analysts say the economy won’t likely be able to sustain a recovery until a vaccine is widely available.

Last week, the government reported that the nation gained 1.4 million jobs in August, down from 1.7 million in July. It was the lowest monthly gain since hiring resumed in May. The unemployment rate sank from 10.2 percent to 8.4 percent, a drop that economists said mainly reflected businesses recalling workers who had been temporarily laid off rather than hiring new employees.

