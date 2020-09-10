Advertisement

Trailer stolen from Colorado Springs home filled with priceless mementos

Trailer stolen from Colorado Springs home filled with late grandparents mementos
Trailer stolen from Colorado Springs home filled with late grandparents mementos(KKTV)
By Spencer Wilson
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:36 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Nicole said her heart sank the moment she realized the trailer was gone from her parent’s driveway. She doesn’t believe the thieves, caught on camera, even knew what they were taking.

“They had no idea, the probably assumed there was perhaps motorcycles or lawn gear or something but there was nothing of that sort in that trailer,” Nicole explained.

Police confirm the crime happened Saturday morning on the west side of Colorado Springs near Bear Creek Park.

“It had our deceased grandparents things in things in it," Nicole added. "Family photos, mementos, things that mean so much to our family that is worth nothing to anybody else.”

The thieves attached the trailer to their truck, and drove off with it.

The family is asking you take a moment to study the trailer, and give officers a call if you recognize it somewhere.

If you have any information that could help police, call 719-444-7000 and reference case number 20-31150.

