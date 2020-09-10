Pandemic delays start of Colorado College hockey season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted yet another sports schedule.

On Tuesday, The National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) announced a delay to the start of the 2020-21 season. The NCHC board voted unanimously to push the season from an October start to at least Nov. 20. No official start date has been set.

“The health and safety of all involved across the campus communities, particularly our student-athletes, is the top priority,” NCHC Commissioner Josh Fenton. said “We fully expect NCHC hockey to be back this season. As COVID-19 continues to have an impact on higher education, we have an obligation to host athletic competitions in a safe and responsible manner. We are committed to doing everything we conceivably can to provide competitive experiences that our student-athletes deserve. This delay affords us valuable time to continue formulating plans to start the season successfully.”

The Tigers finished last season with an 11-20-3 record. The first round of the NCHC playoffs were canceled back in March due to the pandemic.

