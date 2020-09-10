No injuries after vehicle fire closes southbound I-25 near Pueblo
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 10:11 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - A car fire forced the southbound side of the interstate to close north of Pueblo for about 30 minutes Thursday morning.
A spokesperson with Colorado State Patrol said a Chevy Cavalier caught fire, creating a large plume of black smoke. No injuries were reported.
The vehicle was towed from the scene by 10 a.m.
Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.