No injuries after vehicle fire closes southbound I-25 near Pueblo

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - A car fire forced the southbound side of the interstate to close north of Pueblo for about 30 minutes Thursday morning.

I-25 SB: Full closure between Exit 108 - Purcell Boulevard and Exit 108 - Purcell Boulevard. Full closure for vehicle fire, detour in place. Use caution, and watch for crews. https://t.co/MUtAJjhe68 — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) September 10, 2020

A spokesperson with Colorado State Patrol said a Chevy Cavalier caught fire, creating a large plume of black smoke. No injuries were reported.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by 10 a.m.

