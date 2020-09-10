Advertisement

James Bond, ‘Game of Thrones’ actress Diana Rigg dies at 82

FILE – This photo shows actress Diana Rigg on the Lotus stand at the London Motor Show at Earl’s Court, London, in October 1965.
FILE – This photo shows actress Diana Rigg on the Lotus stand at the London Motor Show at Earl’s Court, London, in October 1965.(Source: MediaPunch/IPX via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 8:17 AM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) - Actress Diana Rigg, who became a 1960s style icon as secret agent Emma Peel in TV series “The Avengers,” has died at age 82.

Rigg’s agent Simon Beresford says she died Thursday morning at home with her family. He didn’t give a cause of death. Rigg starred in “The Avengers” alongside Patrick McNee’s bowler-hatted John Steed. The pair were an impeccably dressed duo who fought villains and traded quips in a show whose mix of adventure and humor was enduringly influential. Rigg also starred in spy thriller “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service” as the only woman ever to marry James Bond.

In her later years, Rigg joined the “Game of Thrones” cast in season three at Lady Olenna Tyrell.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

